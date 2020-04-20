CORONAVIRUS: Two more deaths in Wayne Co. push state toll to 181

Two more deaths in Wayne County have pushed the state's total to 181.

The county now has confirmed 6 deaths due to the coronavirus, the most in Eastern Carolina. The latest deaths happened at a long term care facility with one patient in the 80's and another in their late 60s. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the county.

Cases in Wayne County continue to jump. The county reported 112 new cases between Sunday and Monday.

The county now has 575 cases. Neuse Correctional Institution has 458 positive cases, the county says.

The latest figures released by the state Department of Health & Human Services says 179 people have died from the virus. Those do not include the latest deaths in Wayne County.

Craven County reported a new death after a resident died Sunday at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Statewide, there are at least 6.764 confirmed cases in 93 of the state's 100 counties.

Eastern Carolina cases

• Beaufort County - 15 cases

• Bertie County - 24 cases, 1 death

• Carteret County - 24 cases, 3 deaths

• Chowan County - 6 cases

• Craven County - 36 cases, 3 deaths

• Currituck County - 3 cases

• Dare County - 15 cases, 1 death

• Duplin County - 26 cases

• Edgecombe County - 58 cases, 1 death

• Gates County - 4 cases

• Greene County - 14 cases

• Halifax County - 33 cases, 1 death

• Hertford County - 9 cases, 1 death

• Jones County - 9 cases, 1 death

• Lenoir County - 21 cases

• Martin County - 9 cases

• Nash County - 63 cases, 1 death

• Northampton County - 73 cases, 2 death

• Onslow County - 38 cases, 1 death

• Pamlico County - 6 cases

• Pasquotank County - 32 cases

• Perquimans County - 8 cases

• Pitt County - 93 cases, 1 death

• Tyrrell County - 4 cases

• Washington County - 21 cases, 2 deaths

• Wayne County - 575 cases, 6 deaths

• Wilson County - 116 cases, 4 deaths