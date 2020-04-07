CORONAVIRUS: State deaths reach 50

There are now 50 deaths in the state from the coronavirus.

Figures released this morning from the Department of Health & Human Services show 46 people have died. That figure does not include two deaths in Carteret County, and one each in Northampton and Pitt counties.

Here in Eastern Carolina, deaths have happened in Bertie, Carteret (2), Hertford County, Northampton County, Onslow County, Pitt County, and Wilson County (2).

Cases of COVID-19 have jumped to 3,221 across the state, up from 2,870 on Monday.

Eastern Carolina Cases

• Beaufort County - 10 cases

• Bertie County - 9 cases, 1 death

• Carteret County - 18 cases, 2 deaths

• Craven County - 18 cases, 7 recovered

• Currituck County - 3 cases

• Dare County - 6 cases

• Duplin County - 7 cases

• Edgecombe County - 11 cases

• Gates County - 2 cases

• Greene County - 10 cases

• Halifax County - 13 cases

• Hertford County - 5 cases

• Lenoir County - 10 cases

• Martin County - 4 cases

• Nash County - 24 cases

• Northampton County - 53 cases, 1 death

• Onslow County - 23 cases, 1 death

• Pamlico County - 3 cases

• Pasquotank County - 8 cases

• Perquimans County - 9 cases

• Pitt County - 44 cases, 1 death

• Washington County - 7 cases

• Wayne County - 32 cases

• Wilson County - 36 cases, 2 deaths

Statewide, 42% of the confirmed cases are people between 25 and 49 years old, 29% between 50 and 64, 20% 65 and older, and 8% between 18 and 24. Just 1% of the cases are 17 years of age and under.

