COOPER: State will go into phase two reopening on Friday

Gov. Roy Cooper said the state will move into phase two of reopening at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The governor late this afternoon said the state has made progress in controlling the coronavirus since it went into phase one back on May 8th.

Under a modified phase two, restaurants will be allowed to reopen to limited seating restrictions. Beauty salons, barbershops, and other personal care services will also be allowed to reopen with reduced capacity.

Cooper said bars, nightclubs, gyms, indoor theaters, bowling alleys, and public playgrounds will remain closed.

As part of phase two, the governor's order requires restaurants to maintain social distancing by arranging tables and seating to get at least a 6-foot separation between groups for both indoor and outdoor dining. Those sitting at a counter should be 6-feet apart, while total occupancy cannot be more than 50% of the restaurant's fire capacity.

Restaurants will be required to conduct daily symptom screening of employees at the entrance and immediately send anyone home that are symptomatic. They'll be also required to disinfect tables and booths in between each use and promote frequent handwashing for wait/food service staff throughout their shift.

The governor's order "strongly recommended" that employees and customers wear a cloth or disposable face covering when they may be less than 6-feet from others in the restaurant, while the businesses use disposable menus and single-use/disposable linens when possible.

Restaurants are also being told to avoid self-serve drink or food options like buffets, salad bars, and drink stands.

Under phase two, mass gatherings can be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances.

Swimming pools will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and cleaning requirements, while childcare facilities, day camps, and overnight camps can reopen with enhanced cleaning and screening requirements.

The modified phase two runs at least through June 26th, according to the governor.