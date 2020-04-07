COOPER: Expect tighter restrictions on retailers later this week

Gov. Roy Cooper says tighter restrictions on businesses are coming because some stores are not enforcing social distancing rules.

Speaking at an afternoon briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, the governor said social distancing is slowing the spread of the virus, but that more guardrails are needed for retailers.

Cooper said some stores are limiting the number of people inside so no crowding can occur and putting signs on the floor to keep customers in checkout lines at least six feet from each other.

"Now I know many stores have already put limits on how many can be at a store at once -- and this order will ensure those limits are mandatory across the state for retailers," said the governor.

Cooper said the order should be ready later this week.