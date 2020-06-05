CONNELLY: "We need to listen and hear the cries of what they want to see changed."

Thursday night was the second night without a curfew in the City of Greenville this week.

Those were implemented to limit violence as a response to the death of George Floyd and police brutality. Mayor P.J. Connelly says violence though, is not an appropriate way to protest and get a point across.

There have not been any repeats of violent protests since that on Sunday night. There have been several peaceful protests throughout the week. Connelly says he wants Greenville to be a place where people are allowed to speak and push for change and action.

"We need to listen and hear the cries of what they want to see changed," Connelly said Friday morning on WITN News at Sunrise. "We are a society where we're always evolving, there's different processes that need to take place, different policies that need to be created. We want fairness and equity for everyone in our community. I think it's important that we continue to focus on that and understand that we have to work together in times like this to make sure we have a community that everyone is equal."

We discussed how there were peaceful protests, and some that were not. So many, including Connelly, have stressed that peaceful protesting is the most effective.

"Those discussions come about from protests," said Connelly. "We can encourage people to go out there and do peaceful protests, if you want to go out there and voice your opinion, you're welcome to do that. You have every right to do that. The First Amendment right allows you to do that. There's a difference between going out there and rioting and peacefully protesting."

WITN: "There are people who clearly have strongly believed that that isn't quite getting enough attention to the point where they have switched to the vandalism to let their voice be heard. What do you respond to those people who think that's a way to approach it?"

Connelly: I'm just a strong believer that any type of vandalism is appropriate. You're more than welcome to, me as a city leader, as the mayor of the City of Greenville you're welcome to send me a message, you're welcome to give me a phone call, to reach out to me. Let me know what the problem is. I think we as city leaders should be receptive to that. I think I have seen it over the last week -- the cries for help, I've seen the citizens in our community that want to see change."

WITN asked Connelly if there were plans in place for any community conversation or discussion. As of now, there are talks and ideas, but nothing has been finalized or put in place.

