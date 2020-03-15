CDC recommends mass gatherings of 50 or more be cancelled

According to the CDC, Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

Examples the CDC gives of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

The CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

The CDC says events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.