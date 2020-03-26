CDC: Stay home if you have mild symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says anyone who has mild COVID-19 symptoms should stay home.

Health experts say anyone who feels sick should call their doctor and isolate themselves to lower the risk of the getting other people sick. The CDC says anyone with mild illness will likely be able to recover at home without medical care.

The Department of Health and Human Services says if people with mild symptoms leave their homes to get tested, they could be exposing themselves to the virus if they do not already have it. If they do have it, they could be giving it to someone else, including those who are at high risk or healthcare workers.

Experts say there is a shortage of protective equipment and supplies, which need to be saved for those who are seriously sick.

If you are experiencing more serious symptoms, call your doctor or 911 right away. More serious symptoms include shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion or blue lips.

For more guidelines on what to do if you are sick, visit the CDC's website.​