CDC: North Carolina has high cases of the flu

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 25 states have high levels of the flu, including North Carolina.

North Carolina is under the 'high' category, but all neighboring states are reporting higher cases. The CDC estimates more than 4.5 million people nationwide have been diagnosed with the flu this season, 39,000 have been hospitalized, and about 2,100 people have died.

According to the North Carolina Division of Public Health, nobody in our state has died from the flu from December 15th to the 21st. We don't know if there have been any deaths since then, but seven people have died since September 29th.

