CCC Havelock Campus opens new STEM Building

A community college in the East has a brand new state of the art facility for various stem classes.

Last week, students on the Havelock campus of craven community college began using the new stem building. The building not only features regular classrooms, but also technology labs and a lab with its own classroom space attached.

The building also has several study spaces and a makers lab area.

Officials on the Havelock campus say this allows them to consolidate the stem programs into one building.

The stem center also has classrooms for early college east classes and space for NC State’s engineering programs.

The community college will have an open house and ribbon cutting for the new building on Tuesday, February 18th at 4 p.m.