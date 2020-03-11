CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men wanted for morning store robbery

Police are hoping you can help them catch two armed robbers.

Roanoke Rapids police say the New Dixie Mart on Julian Allsbrook Highway was held up around 3:00 a.m. this morning.

Two men armed with a handgun demanded money from the clerk, got what was in the cash register, and then ran from the store.

Police believe the two then may have gotten in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbers should call Roanoke Rapids police at 252-676-9070 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

