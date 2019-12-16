CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate wanted in Edgecombe County

Deputies are asking for your help in identifying a 'porch pirate' that was caught on camera.

Edgecombe County deputies say it happened on a home on U.S. 64 Alternate.

The man parked his four-door car in the driveway, walked up to the porch and made off with the largest of two packages placed on the front porch.

The man was wearing sunglasses and it appears he had someone covering the bottom half of his face.

The video was captured with the homeowner's doorbell camera.

Anyone with information on the porch pirate should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at 252-641-7911.

