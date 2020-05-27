CAN YOU COUNT ON ME? New initiative wants residents, businesses to keep each other safe

Can we count on you to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19?

That's what a new initiative wants to know. Count On Me NC wants you to sign a pledge acknowledging you will wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands regularly. As more businesses start to open, it also wants employees to wear face coverings, practice safe sanitation, perform temperature checks at the start of an employee's shift, and have sanitizing stations.

Businesses interested in this can go through various training sessions in order to be listed as a participant. Several throughout Eastern North Carolina have succeeded. There are sessions for owners and operators, front of the house, and back of the house staff.

If you're interested, go to countonmeNC.org.