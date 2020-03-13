CAA official who worked UNC Wilmington basketball game tests positive for coronavirus

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday that an official involved in the men’s basketball tournament in Washington D.C. recently test positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a news release, the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures,” the news release stated.

ESPN reports the official worked the UNCW versus Drexel first round game on Saturday. One official who came in contact with the official who tested positive is said to now be home in Greenville under self quarantine.

The Seahawks lost to Drexel, 66-55, on Saturday, March 7.