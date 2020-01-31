Businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

Sports and non-sports fans alike are getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

When it comes to food, some restaurants like Wings Over Greenville compare Super Bowl Sunday to "Black Friday."

For example, the general manager at Wings Over Greenville said they anticipate selling between 900 and 1200 orders of chicken wings on Sunday.

This is a busy day and there is a ton of prep work that goes into just one day. They hire extra employees, assess delivery driver situations, and of course, make sure they have plenty of chicken wings.

"First you're talking to the food suppliers, making sure you've got enough coming in. As far as prep for the week, I mean we get extra guys in here just prepping the chicken wings. Everybody's excited about it. Everybody's always really intense. It's a fun day to work,” said General Manager Bryan Lally.

Company-wide, Lally said they'll notice about a 300% sales boost from Super Bowl Sunday.