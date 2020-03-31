Business Gift Card Program in New Bern

With non-essential businesses officially closed across the state, downtown business owners in New Bern are reminding area residents that they can still shop local, and support their favorite stores.

And though many of those stores are closed right now, it was business as usual on Tuesday morning for one group of essential employees at Mitchell's Hardware.

"It's been very eerie downtown, it's not the downtown we know during the spring," said owner Lindsay Sims.

As one of just a few businesses still open, Mitchell's is seeing plenty of traffic from do-it-yourselfers using the stay at home order as a chance to complete projects at home. “You know their gardening, and there are DIY painting projects, so you get a number of people coming in," Sims added.

But for many businesses, Tuesday is the first full day of the mandatory shutdown for all non-essential services. Which is why business owners in the community came together to find a way to supplement the lost income.

"As a small business owner, sales definitely dropped by not being able to be open. So it's super important to all the businesses to sell gift cards for use later that adds income right now," explained Allyson Pack, the owner of A Hopeful Balance.

Swiss Bear has converted its website to a gift-card buying portal. It allows users to select the business they wish to support and takes the user directly to their gift card purchasing site. Pack says they've even transitioned to online classes so people battling stress and anxiety have an outlet.

"Even just breathe work and meditation. Taking that slowness to de-stress - if it's not the work, or the kids, or just everything," she explained.

Even take-out sales aren't enough to keep some restaurants open. Crema Brew owner Donovan Zook says customers miss the dine-in experience.

"It's a place to come meet, and interact with your friends," Zook says.

But with the help of the community through the gift-card program, they'll overcome the latest challenge. "We appreciate the community support. It's been great to see that happen," he adds.

To support a local business, users can visit downtownnewbern.com.