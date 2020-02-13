Building Hope non-profit hosting annual fundraiser

A non-profit that helps mold children into successful citizens is holding their annual fundraiser.

Building Hope's 19th annual fundraising banquet is happening on Thursday, February 20 at 7 p.m.

This year's theme is "No Dream Too Big." Organizers say the banquet will focus on the dreams and aspirations of students and how building hope will allow them to achieve those dreams.

Author, Rhodes Scholar and aspiring professor Caylin Moore will be keynote speakers.

Building Hope is a non-profit youth and family development organization serving children and families of Greenville. The mission is to touch lives, teach skills and transform communities by providing hope and a clear vision for future generations.

Proceeds from the event will help fund services for Building Hope.

The event is being held at the Rock Springs Center. For more information, click here.​