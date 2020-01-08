Budget workshop for non-profits in Greenville

Some non-profit organizations are learning new ways to make the most of their income.

Representatives of some local non-profits, including ministries and charitable organizations, participated in an educational workshop to learn some tips and tricks on how to save in 2020.

Heart for ENC works with non profit employees that often serve their communities, but may make lower salaries than employees with for profit businesses.

Sid Bradcher is the director for Heart for ENC and invited local budgeting expert Herb Ormond to share some practices to save on a limited income.

Bradcher says their hope is to raise awareness to the public and build relationships within. "We hope that relationships build partnerships and maybe the community around non-profits grow so they can kind of work together more, I think a lot of things, but hopefully they'll go away with some practical things about finances, their finances for sure."

Bradcher says it's important to have a safety net, consisting of mandatory living expenses times three.