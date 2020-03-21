Brynn Marr Hospital to prohibit in-person visits

Brynn Marr Hospital has announced all in-person visitation has been suspended due to coronavirus spread.

The Jacksonville Hospital CEO, Allison Davenport, released a statement Saturday afternoon announcing the restriction as a precaution, also stating there will be limited critical exceptions for visitors.

The hospital is implementing additional training for all employees on handwashing and hand sanitization. The facility has also increased the frequency of the required cleaning and santization, including intake rooms, surfaces and common areas.

Davenport recommends residents in need of non-emergency behavioral healthcare, contact Brynn Marr rather than the Emergency Department.