Brynn Marr Hospital shares 20 family activity suggestions during COVID-19 pandemic

These days when there's so much time to pass, you might get tired of watching the same movies or TV shows over and over again.

There are some good ways to pass the time. Brynn Marr Hospital in Jacksonville sent us 20 different family activities to help pass the time during this pandemic.

Tatianna Brooks-Johnson says parents can enjoy these with their families, while practicing social distancing.

1.) Create a vision board. Use magazines and celebrate various celebrations such as vacations or birthdays.

2.) Write heartfelt letters to your family or friends (pen and paper). Your children will be excited to get mail in return.

3.) Email an old friend you've been meaning to re-connect with. This helps teach your child how to write a formal letter too.

4.) Read a great book!

5.) Listen to an audio book

6.) The floor is lava -- start on one side of the house and use pillows or rugs to get from one part to another without touching the floor.

7.) Dance!

8.) Kids yoga

9.) Put on a play or skit

10.) Create a poster or magazine cover

11.) Write a poem or story

12.) Do Mad-libs!

13.) Cook or bake

14.) Indoor scavenger hunt

15.) YouTube exercise videos for kids

16.) Cup stacking competitions

17.) Make an obstacle course in the living room using painters' tape

18.) Draw a picture and mail it to family or friends

19.) Do a virtual museum tour. Many of the well-known ones have those online

20.) Build a house of cards.