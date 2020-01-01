Brr! New Year’s Day Penguin Plunge happening at Atlantic Beach

You can ring in the new year with an icy plunge for a good cause.

A number of people will dust off their bathing suits and brave the cold waters at Atlantic Beach Wednesday for the Penguin Plunge.

All proceeds from the Atlantic Beach event will benefit the Salvation Army of Carteret County.

Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Crabs Claw Restaurant. A minimum donation of $10 is required for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

The plunge is happening at 1 p.m. at the circle at Atlantic Beach.

