Broom challenge makes big return after false claim about gravitational pull

(CNN/Gray News) - A tweet claiming Monday was the only day a broom can stand up on its own led to thousands posting pictures and videos online.
A tweet claims that NASA says the Earth's gravitational pull causes brooms to stand up straight for one day only, but experts say this trick works any day of the year. (Source: CNN)
The problem is, you can stand a broom up on its own every day.
The “broom challenge” has been around since at least 2012 on social media, and it resurfaced after the tweet suggested NASA said Monday was the only day the trick would work because of the Earth’s gravitational pull.