Brody Med School students petition for virtual graduation ceremony

Graduating from medical school is a major achievement, but some med school students here in the east say they're not going to be able to celebrate the way they should because of COVID-19.

The pandemic has shifted ECU's college-wide graduation to a virtual online event May 8th. When it comes to individual college ceremonies, Brody School of Medicine students say they were told they would not be having one.

It's at the individual department graduations that students get to walk across the stage and hear their name read.

Robin Harrison, BSM Senior says, "I was shocked honestly. We worked so hard to become doctors. You work so hard for four years and look forward to this moment."

Lynette Staplefoote-Boynton, BSM Senior says, "Many people in our class, we've overcome so much over the past four years, many of us have had children, we've had losses in our families."

In addition to the virtual college-wide ceremony, a video is being made for the med students where there names will appear afterwards, but not read aloud.

Harrison says, "We really all wanted to be able to take the physicians oath together. We wanted our families to hear our names called like Doctor Harrison, that would've meant a lot to the people that supported me."

In a statement to WITN, ECU Chief Communications Officer Jeannine Manning Hutson says, "We understand this is a milestone event for all 5,061 of our ECU graduates. We will be happy to help colleges within the university continue to celebrate these milestones in the coming weeks as restrictions are lifted and staffing becomes available. June is a realistic time frame for us to plan tentatively for these types of recognitions to begin. We have special social media engagement plans for commencement weekend that will allow graduates and families to celebrate together in safe environments. Teams across the university have worked hard to create a memorable day for the graduates and their families."

The medical students have started a petition on change.org seeking a virtual traditional school of medicine graduation.

Staplefoote-Boynton says, "We are going to be interns in the middle of this fight against COVID-19 and the fact that our school, we cannot even acknowledge an accomplishment that we made and celebrate what we've done the past four years, it really hurts."