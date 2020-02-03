Bridge replacement project in Wayne Co. begins

If you use the Mark Edwards Road Bridge in Wayne County, it's closing Monday morning.

The work will take less time than initially predicted. Crews originally thought it would be a six-month project, but they've compressed it into only four months.

This is after a fire department voiced their concerns about the impact to the area.

The bridge stretches across Bear Creek near Parkstown Road. The 70-year-old structure isn't quite capable of handling today's traffic.

The contractor will put in a three-lane structure instead of the current two lanes.

Workers will also elevate the road between the bridge and where it intersects with Parkstown Road.

We will keep you updated as detour information becomes available.