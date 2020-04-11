Bride-to-be spends wedding day making face masks

JoAnna Lyne and her fiance were suppose to get married Saturday, but they decided to postpone the wedding due to COVID-19.

Instead she will spend her time Saturday making masks for the people of eastern North Carolina.

"Today I was suppose to be getting married, April 11th was the day." said Lyne.

Just last week she started making masks during her time at home.

In one week, herself, her mother and other volunteers have made 400 masks.

Lyne's idea all started with the mask she decided to make for her mom.

"She's my best friend, she's my everything. I couldn't imagine getting her sick. And people need to understand that when they go out they need to make sure that they keep their face covered, not just because of their own protection because it's someone else's loved one that's next to them," Lyne explained.

And now decorations that were suppose to be used for her big day are serving a bigger purpose.

"I've got bags out there with their names on them so they can come up to my front porch and pick up a bag with their name. They're all Lysoled, and cleaned-- just put an envelop in my card box," Lyne says.

Anyone who wants or needs a mask can contact Lyne. The masks are $6 each, but if you cannot afford one, she will make you one anyway.

The money collected for the people who do pay for the masks go back to the cost of materials.

Lyne is also accepting donations of cotton like material-- including bed sheets or curtains. She is also looking for donations of hair ties which allows the mask to attach behind the ears.

If you would like a mask or like to make a donation you can contact Lyne through Facebook or send her an email to Joanna@ecarolinarealty.com.