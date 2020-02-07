Boy Scouts collecting food donations Saturday for food bank

The Boy Scouts of America are working to make sure no one goes hungry.

Boy Scouts of America Troop 165 Eagle Scout, Photo Date: May 18, 2016 / Photo: US Air Force / (MGN)

Boy Scouts throughout Pitt County will be collecting food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina on Saturday, February 8.

Scouting for Food Chairman for Pitt District Robert Elliot says they handed out door hangers to people who live in the area. Anyone who received one can fill up a bag of non-perishable food items, leave it on their doorstep and put the hanger on their door between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. to be collected.

If you didn't receive a door hanger, Grady Mullis with the Boy Scouts says you can still donate a bag of food to your local food bank before noon.

This is a nationwide movement.

For more details, click here.​