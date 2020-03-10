Books, BBQ & Brews with Sam Jones fundraiser benefits Joyner Library

An upcoming barbecue fundraiser is benefiting Joyner Library at ECU.

The Books, BBQ & Brews with Sam Jones fundraiser is happening on Thursday, March 19 at ECU's Main Campus Student Center on E. 10th Street.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Joyner Library and the collections, services and study spaces the library provides to ECU students and the community.

The event will feature drinks, mingling and music by the Nu Clear Twins starting at 5:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., including barbecue from Sam Jones and local brews from Pitt Street.

There will also be a silent auction. Kitty Staskelunas will be honored as the recipient of the Friends of Joyner Library Lifetime Membership Award.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased here​ or in person at ECU’s Central Ticket Office in the Main Campus Student Center.