Changes ahead for Boiler Room and Chef & the Farmer

Changes are ahead for Vivian Howard and husband Ben Knight's restaurants the Boiler Room and Chef & the Farmer.

The Pride of Kinston posted on its Facebook page that the Boiler Room is closing for good.

The Pride of Kinston posted, "It is with heartfelt disappointment that we learn today that our beloved Boiler Room Restaurant in downtown Kinston has announced it is permanently closed. A popular spot for locals and visitors, we have all enjoyed the oysters, burgers, and brews with family, friends and strangers."

In an interview with the Kinston Free Press, Howard told the paper that the Boiler Room will actually be combining with the Chef and the Farmer.

She told the paper they will not open The Chef and the Farmer as it was but combine the efforts and the Boiler Room's menu. She said the restaurant will not be fine dining, but more casual with a family feel.

An exact date to open the new restaurant has not been determined.

