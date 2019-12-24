Boil water advisory issued for Hamilton in Martin County

A boil water advisory is in effect for one town here in the east.

The Town of Hamilton in Martin County says that residents are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a valve replacement.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Officials say vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.