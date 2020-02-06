Body of last fisherman lost in Pamlico Sound recovered

The body of the last fisherman lost in the Pamlico Sound nearly a month ago has been found.

The wife of Sammy Douglas says a state ferry spotted her husband's body around midday on Tuesday.

Hyde County authorities then recovered the body from the sound.

Douglas and three others were on the 'Papa's Girl' when the shrimp trawler went down on the night of January 7th.

Captain Floyd Gibbs died at the hospital, while another crew member, Ben Poe, was treated and released.

The body of Keyron Davis was found about a week later.

Douglas' widow says they just had a memorial service for the man on Saturday.

