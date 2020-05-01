Board of Directors give 'thumbs up' to proceed with Big Rock, KWLA Tournaments in June

The global pandemic will not be stopping the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Officials say the Big Rock Board of Directors voted unanimously to go forward with both the 23rd Annual KWLA Lady Angler Tournament and the 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The lady angler tournament begins on June 6th, with the blue marlin tournament running June 8-13.

The board says it has been watching the impacts and responses to COVID-19 and feel the tournaments can proceed safely and responsibly with no social events.

Based out of Morehead City, the blue marlin tournament draws over 150 fishing boats every year and awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes.

