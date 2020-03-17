Blue Cross NC will cover doctor visits by phone

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina says it will now offer doctor visits by phone in addition to video.

The change is part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting in person interaction.

Blue Cross NC previously required video for virtual visits, but they say phone calls will give people more access to care.

Blue Cross NC is also waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and increasing access to medications by waiving early medication refill limits.

Members are encouraged to call their doctor and ask for a virtual visit. Virtual visits must be medically necessary and meet qualifying criteria.

For more information, click here.​

