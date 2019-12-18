Blood Connection opens donation center at Greenville Mall

You can give the gift of life while shopping for the perfect holiday gifts.

The Blood Connection has opened its first eastern Carolina location in the Greenville Mall.

The organization is a non-profit which provides blood supplies to most of eastern Carolina's hospitals.

Shoppers can stop in from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on weekends and make a donation from now until the end of January and every blood donor receives a $20.00 Visa gift card for their donation.

Donor resources manager Brian Lewis says all blood donations go directly to area hospitals.