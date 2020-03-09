Blind horse that was "king" of the Outer Banks has died

A blind wild horse that had roamed the Outer Banks has died.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla.

Before he lost his sight, the stallion fought for his harem of mares. He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye.

Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became visitor favorite. In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said he couldn't get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully.

