Blaze Pizza opens in Jacksonville

A new kind of pizza restaurant has opened in Jacksonville.

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza held its grand opening Thursday and is giving away free pizza on Friday, January 3rd.

The restaurant opened at 3040 Western Blvd. in front of the new Publix and allows customers to pick their pizza toppings as they move down the line, similar to Subway and Chipotle.

On Friday, the new Blaze Pizza will offer free 11-inch build-your-own pizzas from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. to anyone who visits the restaurant and downloads the Blaze Pizza app.

