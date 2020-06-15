Black law enforcement responds to protesters and police tension

Tension between protesters and law enforcement has been high lately around the country following the deaths of countless, unarmed African Americans at the hands of police.

Black law enforcement officers are sharing their experiences on how they deal with recent tensions.

New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers says he was disappointed after watching videos of how law enforcement responded to an arrest online.

Summers said "I'm embarrassed by my profession, some of the things that I have seen."

Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams says he understands what's been motivating tensions with law enforcement.

Williams said, "We know that people are hurting."

While Summers and Williams, both African American chiefs, are supportive of peaceful protests, Williams recalls an encounter with some Havelock protesters who questioned what side he was on when he declined to march and hold signs with them.

Williams said, "We support you all and what you're doing. We just ask that you all remain safe. And then, immediately, I was bombarded with questions of whether or not I truly support."

Williams says even he had a reality check after hard conversations with his two daughters and wife.

"We have heated discussions, because then, it seems like I'm defending the officers—even when they're wrong. And I'm like, 'No, you don't get it.'' I'm not trying to defend the officer. I'm just trying to explain to you because I come from a unique standpoint."

Williams says he has no issue saying when an officer is wrong.

"If there is an issue that's not professional, I'll call it out," said Williams.

Summers got the chance to join in with protesters, but says he's used to the tension.

"Law enforcement, itself, is a difficult job," said Summers, "So, you just learn to live with the tension."

Williams explains that you can't judge a book by its cover.

"Me, being of color as well, I know of the personal situations. And it's sort of... it's hard sometimes to think that just because you put on a uniform people think that if you're wearing a uniform, you can't really understand the struggles; but we all come from the same environment," said Williams

And Williams says it's important to have people of color in uniform, especially during these times.

"If we all—the minority officers—left the police, then what you're going to say... they're completely corrupt because they don't have anyone in their organization that looks like me," Williams said.

In order for change, Williams says police and the community have to work together.

Williams said, "A lot of that comes from discussion with the people that you are paid and expected to uphold and provide a service to. So, until we can have those discussions, I don't think any meaningful changes can happen."

Chief Summers wants to also highlight the support he's gotten from the community. He says he doesn't see Black Lives Matter as an opposing view to what law enforcement is trying to do.

Both chiefs say they are open to having conversations with the community about any improvements their departments can make.