Advertisement

Black law enforcement responds to protesters and police tension

Photo: Mike Shaheen / CC BY 2.0
Photo: Mike Shaheen / CC BY 2.0(WHSV)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tension between protesters and law enforcement has been high lately around the country following the deaths of countless, unarmed African Americans at the hands of police.

Black law enforcement officers are sharing their experiences on how they deal with recent tensions.

New Bern Police Chief Toussaint Summers says he was disappointed after watching videos of how law enforcement responded to an arrest online.

Summers said "I'm embarrassed by my profession, some of the things that I have seen."

Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams says he understands what's been motivating tensions with law enforcement.

Williams said, "We know that people are hurting."

While Summers and Williams, both African American chiefs, are supportive of peaceful protests, Williams recalls an encounter with some Havelock protesters who questioned what side he was on when he declined to march and hold signs with them.

Williams said, "We support you all and what you're doing. We just ask that you all remain safe. And then, immediately, I was bombarded with questions of whether or not I truly support."

Williams says even he had a reality check after hard conversations with his two daughters and wife.

"We have heated discussions, because then, it seems like I'm defending the officers—even when they're wrong. And I'm like, 'No, you don't get it.'' I'm not trying to defend the officer. I'm just trying to explain to you because I come from a unique standpoint."

Williams says he has no issue saying when an officer is wrong.

"If there is an issue that's not professional, I'll call it out," said Williams.

Summers got the chance to join in with protesters, but says he's used to the tension.

"Law enforcement, itself, is a difficult job," said Summers, "So, you just learn to live with the tension."

Williams explains that you can't judge a book by its cover.

"Me, being of color as well, I know of the personal situations. And it's sort of... it's hard sometimes to think that just because you put on a uniform people think that if you're wearing a uniform, you can't really understand the struggles; but we all come from the same environment," said Williams

And Williams says it's important to have people of color in uniform, especially during these times.

"If we all—the minority officers—left the police, then what you're going to say... they're completely corrupt because they don't have anyone in their organization that looks like me," Williams said.

In order for change, Williams says police and the community have to work together.

Williams said, "A lot of that comes from discussion with the people that you are paid and expected to uphold and provide a service to. So, until we can have those discussions, I don't think any meaningful changes can happen."

Chief Summers wants to also highlight the support he's gotten from the community. He says he doesn't see Black Lives Matter as an opposing view to what law enforcement is trying to do.

Both chiefs say they are open to having conversations with the community about any improvements their departments can make.

Latest News

News

Target announces Juneteenth as a company holiday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Juneteenth becomes Target holiday

News

Confederate statue removal soon after Monday night vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
The statue in front of the Pitt Co. Courthouse will be removed in a matter of weeks.

News

Ambulance involved in Greenville crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened at Fifth & Pitt streets, just down from the main fire station.

News

Winston-Salem backs off shifting money from police budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
Winston-Salem has backed off a plan that would have shifted $1 million away from the police department and toward anti-poverty efforts.

News

ECU Swimming and Diving campaign donating to Special Olympic Swim Team

Updated: 8 hours ago
The alumni group that is in charge of the campaign has decided that no matter the outcome of donations they receive, they are going to be donating a portion of proceeds to the Special Olympic Swim Team.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

News

Deputies investigating Pitt County fatal fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Pitt County.

National

Shake Shack ‘horrified’ NYC officers’ drinks may have had bleach

Updated: 11 hours ago
New York City police have determined there was no criminality by Shake Shack employees after three officers drank milkshakes believed to be contaminated with bleach.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

News

Aquariums offering virtual summer camp programs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
For the first time ever, the four aquariums on the N.C. coast are hosting a virtual summer camp.

State

Teacher bonus bill penned by Republicans clears state senate

Updated: 14 hours ago
North Carolina public school teachers would get $350 bonuses and potentially more one-time income in a Republican measure approved by the state Senate.