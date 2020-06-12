Black Lives Matter protest held in Greenville Friday

If you were traveling down Greenville Boulevard or Charles Boulevard Friday you may have see protesters along the highway.

A peaceful protest was held as more than forty people lined the roadway holding up signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breath."

Organizers say people from all races showed up to protest the death of George Floyd.

Protester Darren Roy says, "We want to show this isn't just a black and brown problem. This is a solidarity among the races of America to end racism, to end police brutality to end social injustice. And to come together as a community."

The event was called Greenville's Peaceful Stand for Black Lives Matter.

