Black History Month: Washington museum founder works to inspire visitors

In honor of Black History Month, one museum in Washington tries to show you, rather than tell you, the significance of the Underground Railroad.

Right in downtown Washington, they try and give you a hands-on and visual trip back in time.

"If you were a freedom seeker with the help of abolitionists, and you were trying to get your freedom from the 143 plantations in the greater Washington area, the waterfront is where you would most likely try to go to get a route out of Washington," said Leesa Jones, who founded the museum.

The waterfront is iconic to Washington. It's a place for a nice walk or stroll, but in the 19th century, it was sometimes the start to a new and improved life.

"Most freedom seekers chose to leave from the river because it was the most efficient way to go," Jones said. "Leaving this river you could not only go to states in the north, but you could go to Canada."

Inside the museum, you will see different newspaper cut outs or letters. These help show visitors about the history of slavery in the area. Jones says she's fascinated about the network that was the Underground Railroad.

"It's people helping people," she said. "People treating each other with dignity, kindness, respect, compassion. And that's a great lesson for all of us to learn today."

That's one thing she hopes visitors will take away from their time. She wants them to see how this network of people helping people can still work today.

"We try and present it in a way that gives them that experience, we do singing, we do dancing," she said. "Often times my husband and I dress up as 18th century characters and we explain how even clothing would have been used to convey information."​