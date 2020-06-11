Bill to reopen gyms, bars sent to Governor Cooper

The state legislature passed a bill overturning parts of Governor Cooper's executive order to keep certain businesses closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill ends the shuttering gyms and fitness clubs, along with bars. Cooper previously vetoed similar legislation, which is likely to happen again.

It would allow the fitness centers and gyms to reopen indoors at 50% capacity and require them to follow social distancing and cleaning protocols.

The bill also would let bars reopen outdoors and give restaurants already allowed to serve dine-in customers additional outdoor seating options. Cooper vetoed a similar bill last week, saying the bill would make it difficult for his administration and local governments to re-close these industries if there is a surge in cases later this year.

The House voted on a largely party line vote of 69-50 in favor of the measure written by Republicans. Governor Cooper has not commented.