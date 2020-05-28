Bill overturning bar closures by Cooper clears state Senate

North Carolina legislators are wading into Gov. Roy Cooper's business reopening decisions.

The state Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to let bars serve customers outdoors, despite his recent executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19.

The Democratic governor says his decision shuttering bars until at least late June is based on data and science.

Republicans and some business owners have questioned his orders, calling them uneven and devastating to the state economy.

But most Senate Democrats joined GOP counterparts in sending the measure to the House.

State health officials say the number of positive virus cases exceed 25,000.

