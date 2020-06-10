Bill introduced to fund construction of a new facility for Brody School of Medicine

There's a new effort to fund construction of a new facility for ECU's Brody School of Medicine which could potentially add more students to the school.

Republican State Representative Perrin Jones of Greenville filed a bill to do just that.

Right now, the project would cost $215 million which would go towards a new building with state of the art technology.

Jones said the new building would bring the economy close to $395 million and would provide 1,700 jobs.

He said the Facility now is old and has some mechanical issues and limits the number of students who can enroll.

Jones said filing the bill is beginning the project on the right start. “It’s great to be in a position to be able to help out. Obviously this is something that the community has pushed for in a bipartisan manner for a long time. I was really hopeful during this past fall that we would be able to get full funding via the budget. That didn’t work out but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t continue to try and get the facility funded”

Jones said the bill is Still in the legislative phase, and would ideally come to the house floor for a vote.

