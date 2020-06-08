Big Rock provides big boost to coastal businesses

While the teams on the water in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament are focusing on landing the biggest fish, back on shore, businesses are busy reeling in the benefits of the hundreds of visitors who are in town.

After two major hurricanes and a pandemic, small businesses are trying to take advantage of the annual fishing tournament and all of the people it brings in.

Those with the downtown Morehead City business association say even without the large crowds of spectators, the sheer number of people who are a part of the fishing teams is bringing much needed income.

Lisa Rueh, Downtown Morehead City inc. says, "You know their families have to eat so our restaurants are going to be busy, those that might not be fishing or on their lay day, they are certainly going to be shopping we hope in the downtown area, just the foot traffic alone has really increased and just a big boost to our economy so we're real excited about the Big Rock."

Downtown Morehead City Inc. says this also helps restore some sense of normalcy and they believe it will help officially kick off the busy summer season.