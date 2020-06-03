Big Rock getting ready with some changes

While many favorite summertime events are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the nation's biggest fishing tournaments here in our state will go on as scheduled, but with some changes.

Fisherman spent the afternoon preparing for the annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

The official start of the tournament is just two days away. While the tournament will still take place, there are several changes for organizers and participants.

Big Rock CEO Crystal Hesmer says that all events that surround the tournament have been cancelled. They will also be blocking off the weigh station to spectators to help encourage social distancing.

To keep people engaged however, they will stream the event on their Facebook page, as well as their website so people can watch virtually.

Hesmer says, "It's one thing when you have some history to fall back on and know what you're doing, but when every single thing you're doing is new, it is on the fly. I hope people will be kind with us and understand of where we are, and I know they will be. But it has been difficult."

The two-day lady angler tournament will begin on Saturday, while Blue Marlin competitors will cast their lines next Monday.

The tournament runs through the 13th.