Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament presents $200,000 to Carteret Community College

​​One community college in the East has some big plans for a huge donation from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament held in Morehead City.

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament leaders presented a $200 thousand dollar check to Carteret Community College Tuesday.

The donation will contribute to the school's "Building our Future Together" campaign.

At the college board of trustees meeting, the board voted to name the future career center the Big Rock Career Center, in recognition of the donation.

The center will be on campus and will house both the college career center and NCWorks, a one-stop online resource for job seekers and employers in North Carolina.

Leaders said by having them in the same building, job seekers, students and employers will all have access to resources to gain meaningful employment.

Carteret Community College President, Dr. John Hauser, says Big Rock's donation will help tremendously.