Police warn about new stimulus check scam

Beware of scams if you are still waiting on your stimulus check

New Bern police posted an example of the scam to their Facebook page. They say a resident received a text that said, "your stimulus is pending your confirmation. You must accept no later than midnlght," with a link for them to then click.

First of all, midnight is misspelled. Mistakes like that are a clear sign something is not right and it's likely a scam.

A good thing to keep in mind is that the IRS will contact you directly about an issue with your taxes or stimulus check.

The only credible way to check on the status of your check is go to IRS.gov.