Better Business Bureau warns of scams involving stimulus money

If you're waiting on that stimulus check from the government, keep checking your bank account. That check could hit your account this week, but that's a reminder not to fall for scams.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina says there have been reported issues of people trying to get your information.

We've heard where people will tell someone to fill out personal information in order to get that check, but it's an attempt to scam you.

One in particular is a Facebook post telling seniors about a grant to pay medical bills, and the best way to get that is to pay a small processing fee and give out that personal information.

Catherine Honeycutt with the Better Business Bureau says it's another case of, "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

Honeycutt says, "We're just really urging people to just be aware that that's going around so if you get some phishing email and something that seems very off, to kind of raise the red flag about that."

The most important thing to remember, if you've filed taxes through direct deposit you really don't even have to do anything to get that money. Be aware of unsolicited messages on Facebook. The IRS will not communicate with you over social media.