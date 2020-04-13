Better Business Bureau of ENC warns of stimulus check scam

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is alerting the public of various coronavirus-related scams.

One of the more prominent ones has to do with the stimulus check from the federal government. Americans reportedly started getting these checks over the weekend via direct deposit. For those who have filed taxes and used direct deposit for 2018 or 2019 taxes, this is how you will get the check.

BBB says there are scammers out there trying to convince you into filling out additional information that will help you get more money. That additional information often includes revealing personal and confidential financial information, or even clicking on links that seem real but actually install malware on your device.

There is also reportedly a Starbucks scam, where someone is claiming to be from Starbucks and offering you a $100 gift card for the inconvenience related to social distancing.

The best thing to remember is the federal government will not reach out to you on social media. Be more aware that hackers and scammers are using this time to take advantage of you and remember to self-verify if you are unsure if something is real or fake.