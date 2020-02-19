Bethel gets $4.5 million grant for water and sewer system upgrades

A community here in the east is getting some much needed help in a grant that will help pay for improvements with their water and sewer system.

The Town of Bethel is one of the recipients of that grant.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday $166 million in loans and grants to help pay for 88 critical drinking water and wastewater projects.

More than 4.5 million dollars will go to drinking water and wastewater funding for Bethel to prepare the town's failing systems to merge with the Greenville Utilities Commission. ​

Mayor Gloristein Brown says it can be tough being a small town, but you have to fight for what you want.

Brown says the money will go towards water system and sewer repairs.

The grants and loans are funded through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program, the Wastewater State Reserve program, the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, the Asset Inventory and Assessment Grant program and the Merger/Regionalization Feasibility Grant program.