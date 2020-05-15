Bethel School holds end of year parade

Many students look forward to celebrating their final days of school, but this year kids won't be able to celebrate at school with friends before the school year is over and summer begins.

Teachers at Bethel School set up tables six feet apart in front of the school, some wearing masks, and protective gear, and waving goodbye to their students. They want them to know they’re going to miss them. One boy said, "I mostly miss my teacher and my second teacher."​

The teachers aren't the only ones that the kids are missing these days. "And also, my best, best, best, best, friend,” he said.

Bethel school put on an end of the school year parade Friday to say goodbye for now. Assistant Principal Evan Nelson said, "The most important part of today is saying goodbye to the students."

Parents brought their children to the school to return library books, pick up any belongings left behind, and to see their teachers. Keeshonna Davis is a teacher assistant and said. "It shows that we are like a family although we've been gone for so long, we still ​care about them and miss them and wish them well during the summer."​

Pizza Hut donated 75 Pizzas for the event. Graham Williams with Pizza Hut said, "And we thought it would be a nice gesture and it’s the least we can do during this difficult time."​

Teachers want students to know that even though they didn't get to spend the last few months of the school year together, they still hope they have a great summer.