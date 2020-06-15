Bertie County man killed during high school graduation party

A man is dead after a shooting at a high school graduation party.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office says Jamie White, 26, was shot and killed while standing in the yard of the home outside of Windsor. It happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday at a home on Highway 13/17 south.

Deputies say numerous family members were celebrating the graduation of two people when a fight broke out. Several family members tried to break up the dispute, but deputies say someone ended up firing a gun, hitting White.

The State Bureau of Investigation is helping the sheriff's office with their investigation into the murder.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 252-794-5330.

