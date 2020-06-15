Two men wanted for deadly shooting at high school graduation party

Two men are wanted for that deadly shooting at a high school graduation party this past weekend.

Bertie County Sheriff John Holley says David Demery, 36, of Lewiston is wanted for the actual murder, while Larry Bridgett, 26, from Kelford, is wanted for being an accessory after the fact.

The sheriff says Demery was developed as a suspect shortly after the shooting of James White.

The 26-year-old White was shot and killed while standing in the yard of the home south of Windsor around 8:00 p.m.Saturday.

Deputies say numerous family members were celebrating the graduation of two people when a fight broke out. Several family members tried to break up the dispute, but deputies say Demery ended up firing a gun, hitting White.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men should call the Bertie County Sheriff's Office.

Previous Story

A man is dead after a shooting at a high school graduation party.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office says Jamie White, 26, was shot and killed while standing in the yard of the home outside of Windsor. It happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday at a home on Highway 13/17 south.

Deputies say numerous family members were celebrating the graduation of two people when a fight broke out. Several family members tried to break up the dispute, but deputies say someone ended up firing a gun, hitting White.

The State Bureau of Investigation is helping the sheriff's office with their investigation into the murder.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 252-794-5330.